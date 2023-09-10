Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $18.01 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $289.54. 1,052,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.97 and a 200-day moving average of $284.56. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

