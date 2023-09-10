Secret (SIE) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $6.39 million and $224.10 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00143409 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00050308 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025558 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00028863 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003812 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00210462 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $296.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

