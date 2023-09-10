Hedron Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,909.10 (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Hedron token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedron has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $14,909.10 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

