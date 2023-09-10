Blue Whale Capital LLP Lowers Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Blue Whale Capital LLP lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 2.8% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,612. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $406.94.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.