Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $268,923,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $414.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $417.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

