T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 0.6% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.95.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $137.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,273,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

