Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $520,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $297.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

