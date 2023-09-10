Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.89. 17,572,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,984,200. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

