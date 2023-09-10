Evermay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $551.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.17. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

