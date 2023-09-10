Evermay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 107.1% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 39,291 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 953,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,048,000 after acquiring an additional 406,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,846,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,119,000 after acquiring an additional 220,481 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $160.56. 6,958,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,717,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.