Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Invests $4.72 Million in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 305,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,000. Hesai Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $26,280,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $157,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $3,094,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hesai Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Hesai Group Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:HSAI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.55. Hesai Group has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hesai Group

(Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.