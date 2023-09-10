Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. Sells 23,750 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.7% of Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $447.87. 2,788,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,388. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $346.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

