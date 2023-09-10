Exor Capital LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Exor Capital LLP reduced its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,315 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Exor Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Exor Capital LLP owned approximately 0.07% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,954,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,148,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $36.19.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

