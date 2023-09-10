Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,480. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.