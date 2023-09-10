Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 563 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.93. The stock had a trading volume of 703,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,082. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

