Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,760 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,602,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,510,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.30. 1,543,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,453. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

