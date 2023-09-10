Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 175,832 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 561,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,832 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,522,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of KO stock remained flat at $58.33 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,332,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,570,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $252.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
