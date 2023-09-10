Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,816 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.09. 1,162,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.