Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $481,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $463.77. The company had a trading volume of 392,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,156. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.23 and a fifty-two week high of $492.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.33 and its 200 day moving average is $412.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.86 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

