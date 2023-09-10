Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 36,558 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.0 %

Linde stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.59. The firm has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

