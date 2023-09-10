Evermay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. 111,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

