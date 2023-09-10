Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 21,564 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,564 shares during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods accounts for about 1.4% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $49,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CALM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance
Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.60. 796,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,650. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.07.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.89. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 53.64%. The company had revenue of $688.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 19.45%.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
