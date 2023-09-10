Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 11,475 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.6% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $98,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock remained flat at $91.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,720,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,884. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

