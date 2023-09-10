Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 6,300 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

PXD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.82. 1,227,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

