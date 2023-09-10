Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.39. 981,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,886. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.41.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
