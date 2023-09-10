Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) is Impactive Capital LP’s 8th Largest Position

Impactive Capital LP increased its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 401.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322,042 shares during the quarter. Concentrix makes up about 8.1% of Impactive Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Impactive Capital LP owned about 3.17% of Concentrix worth $200,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Concentrix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Concentrix by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.60.
Concentrix Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Concentrix stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $72.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Concentrix Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,869.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,869.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Concentrix Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Concentrix
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.