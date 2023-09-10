Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.51. The stock had a trading volume of 786,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,288. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

