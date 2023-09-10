Patriot Financial Partners GP LP Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP decreased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. First Savings Financial Group makes up about 0.7% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of FSFG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.95. 1,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $109.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.72.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

