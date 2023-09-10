Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $115.61. 14,286,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,758,790. The stock has a market cap of $462.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

