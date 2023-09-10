Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PFEB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.06. 18,426 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $509.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

