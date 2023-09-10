Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Position Reduced by Patriot Financial Partners GP LP

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lessened its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the quarter. Equity Bancshares accounts for 10.6% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP owned 5.22% of Equity Bancshares worth $19,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 58.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director James S. Loving acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $49,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,309.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EQBK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.29. 19,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $374.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading

