iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after buying an additional 1,190,529 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,979,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 397.5% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,336,000 after buying an additional 718,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 859,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,051,000 after buying an additional 620,985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IUSV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.05. 740,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

