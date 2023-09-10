Mufg Bank LTD. Invests $5.75 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,000. CME Group accounts for 0.3% of Mufg Bank LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $4,215,000. Interval Partners LP grew its position in CME Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 40,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CME Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in CME Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in CME Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.99. 946,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,405. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

