ICONIQ Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ICONIQ Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,150. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average is $211.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

