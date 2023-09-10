Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Acquires 2,804 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 2.0% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $12.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $958.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,440. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $945.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $908.27.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $971.40.

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

