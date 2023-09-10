GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) is ICONIQ Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ICONIQ Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,273,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500,000 shares during the quarter. GitLab comprises about 3.3% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 4.13% of GitLab worth $215,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GTLB. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GitLab stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.35. 2,074,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,621. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

