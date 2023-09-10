Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Grows Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 122.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Boot Barn accounts for 6.0% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP owned about 0.61% of Boot Barn worth $13,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 293.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $973,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,965 shares in the company, valued at $281,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,553.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $973,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,879 shares of company stock worth $12,134,150. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.49. 634,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,210. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

