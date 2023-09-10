Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 104.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,970 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises approximately 4.0% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP owned 0.14% of Tempur Sealy International worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

In related news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.49. 963,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

