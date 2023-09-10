Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Has $8.29 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the quarter. World Wrestling Entertainment makes up approximately 3.6% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP owned 0.12% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

WWE traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.05. 1,327,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.30. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $66.13 and a one year high of $118.04.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.54 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

