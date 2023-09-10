Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $23,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 591,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,076,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.75. 149,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,351. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.