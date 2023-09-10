Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.23% of Azenta worth $37,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,068,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,290,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,297,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1,243.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 983,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after buying an additional 910,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter worth approximately $35,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Down 0.9 %

AZTA traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,212. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 1.50. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $63.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $246,761.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

