Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $39,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ameresco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at $560,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,163 shares of company stock worth $499,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

AMRC traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $40.94. 220,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,363. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

