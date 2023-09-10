Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 761,959 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 761,959 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vale worth $37,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vale by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Vale Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,086,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,287,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.89. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.