MetisDAO Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $49.67 million and approximately $555,419.19 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $11.12 or 0.00043138 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00017102 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014888 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,790.53 or 1.00037175 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.13762003 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $532,410.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

