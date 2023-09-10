Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $41.98 Million Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.29% of Cactus worth $41,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 886.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $94,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $94,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,429 shares of company stock worth $1,612,444 over the last three months. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Cactus Stock Performance

WHD stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 613,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.03. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

