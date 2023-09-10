First Digital USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $393.76 Million (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $393.76 million and $98.35 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 393,963,117 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 393,963,116.72. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99978215 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $93,529,234.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

