Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,211,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 33,037 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $46,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWN. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,335,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,570 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 466,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 171,818 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 199,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,012,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,646,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

