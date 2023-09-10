SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Cap Tops $13.25 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and $3.63 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003847 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000665 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005861 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

