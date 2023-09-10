Dero 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,912.43 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Dero has a total market cap of $36.74 million and $8,912.43 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00010274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,772.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00236150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.65 or 0.00731741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00554134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00058165 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00115379 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,871,998 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

