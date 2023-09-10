Orbler Self Reported Market Cap Tops $50.53 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Orbler has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $50.53 million and $171,062.02 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

